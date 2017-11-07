Energy Transfer, ETP tumble after-hours following Q3 results

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) -3.1% and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) -2.4% after-hours as both companies' Q3 earnings (I, II) reports include lower than expected revenues.

ETE says Q3 distributable cash flow fell to $271M from $281M in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by a reduction in incentive distributions as previously agreed to between ETE and ETP; the incentive distribution waivers are scheduled to reduce significantly as ETP’s projects are completed and ramp up in the near term.

ETP's Q3 distributable cash flow rose to $1.05B from $879M in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $1.74B from $1.35B a year ago, reflecting improvement in the crude oil transportation and services segment.