Digital Turbine +10.2% after fiscal Q2 beats

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is up 10.2% after hours after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings.

Revenue rose 22% (ad segment up 19% to $18.1M; content revenue up 28% to $9.8M). Adjusted gross margin came to 29%, up from 22%.

Non-GAAP net loss narrowed, meanwhile, to $0.6M from a year-ago loss of $0.9M.

EBITDA swung to positive ground, $0.4M vs. a loss of $3M a year ago (but below an expected $0.5M).

For Q3 it's guiding to revenue of $31M (above consensus for $29.4M) with "further sequential improvement in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA." It's also reaffirming expectations for positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full fiscal 2018 (vs. expectations for $3.3M).

Press Release