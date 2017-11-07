WaPo: Senate GOP considering one-year delay for corporate tax cut

Senate Republican leaders are considering a one-year delay in the implementation of a corporate tax cut and other changes that break sharply with the plan proposed by the House GOP, the Washington Post reports.

This change would lower the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35% in 2019, not 2018 as currently constructed by the House bill.

Senate Republicans also do not plan to collapse the seven income tax brackets for families and individuals to four brackets, another major difference from the House.

