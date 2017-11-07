Salem Media swings to loss as revenues miss

Salem Media (SALM -2.1% ) swung to a small loss in Q3, as operating income slipped along with an 8% drop in revenues.

Revenues of $65.4M missed expectations, and operating income fell 43.4% to $5M from $8.8M. Net loss came to $46,000, vs. a year-ago gain of $2.2M.

EBITDA fell 34.7% to $9.1M, missing an expected $12.3M.

Revenue breakout: Net broadcast revenue, $48.4M (down 5.1%); Net digital media revenue, $10.45M (down 12.9%); Net publishing revenue, $6.6M (down 20.2%).

For Q4, it's expecting revenues of $66.5M-$67.9M (a 4-6% Y/Y decline, light of expectations for $70.3M).

