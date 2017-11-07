Agrium cuts full-year guidance, primarily to reflect lower volumes

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) reports a larger than expected Q3 loss, driven by lower overall sales volumes and higher cost of product sold related to several scheduled maintenance turnarounds.

AGU lowers its FY 2017 EPS guidance to $4.65-$4.80 from its prior outlook of $4.75-$5.25, well below $4.92 analyst consensus estimate, reflecting lost production volumes in Q3 and the impact of challenging weather conditions on its retail operations, particularly those areas affected by hurricanes.

AGU also narrows its FY 2017 retail EBITDA range to $1.16B-$1.19B from previous guidance of $1.15B-$1.2B, and cuts its estimate for retail crop nutrient sales volumes to 9.9M-10.2M metric tons.

The company also updates full-year guidance for nitrogen production to 3.3M-3.4M metric tons, and potash production to 2.4M-2.5M tons.