U.S. oil service firms face big writeoffs as Venezuela nears default

As Venezuela teeters on the edge of default, U.S. oil service companies face the prospect of hundreds of millions of dollars in writeoffs for overdue payments from the PDVSA state-run oil company.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has a $727M investment in Venezuela including $429M in outstanding bills, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has $700M at risk including receivables and a promissory note for past work, Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) has at least $158M in outstanding bills, and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) holds receivables and inventory valued at $100M, Reuters reports, citing to the most recent financial reports from the companies.

All three major ratings agencies downgraded Venezuela's sovereign's bond rating and for PDVSA late last week after Pres. Maduro said the country could restructure $60B in bonds, widely seen as signaling a possible default.