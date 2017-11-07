Top lawyer at U.S. Steel resigning

U.S. Steel (X -2.1% ) says that Suzanne Rich Folsom -- its general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior VP of Government Affairs -- is resigning from the company.

The move is effective Dec. 29. Deputy GC Richard Fruehauf will take over day-to-day responsibility while the company searches for a replacement.

Folsom had started her tenure in those roles at U.S. Steel in 2014, and she "played a pivotal role in driving the success of the Company’s efforts to combat illegally subsidized and dumped steel products that are being imported into the United States,” says CEO David Burritt.