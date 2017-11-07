Hawaiian Telcom shareholders approve Cincinnati Bell's buyout

Shareholders at Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ:HCOM) have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the company's acquisition by Cincinnati Bell (CBB +1.8% ).

HT says 99.8% of voting shares were in favor, making up 86.2% of outstanding shares as of Sept. 26.

The deal is for around $650M in cash and stock. CBB will pay each Hawaiian Telcom shareholder either $30.75 in cash per share, or 1.6 shares of CBB stock, or a mix of $18.45 in cash and 0.65 shares of CBB stock. HCOM closed at $30.28 today; CBB at $19.80.

The two expect to close as soon as regulatory approvals are in.