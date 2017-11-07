Exco Resources says Chapter 11 bankruptcy an option

Exco Resources (NYSE:XCO) -9.1% after-hours as the natural gas driller says it is considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In its Q3 earnings report, XCO said it would not be able to make its next debt interest payment due in December unless it can get amended debt terms or a waiver from lenders.

Before becoming U.S. Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross had invested heavily in XCO and steered turnaround specialist John Wilder into the Chairman's role, but low oil and natural gas prices have continued to weigh on the company.