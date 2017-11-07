Report: Total, Eni to drill in new exploration block off Cyprus

Total (TOT -0.2% ) and Eni (E +0.7% ) plan to jointly drill an exploration well off Cyprus by the end of this year or early next year, the country's president told France's Le Figaro.

Pres. Anastasiades says he met with Patrick Pouyanne over the weekend, with the TOT CEO telling him the two companies would move ahead with plans to drill in Block 6 despite disappointing drilling results from Block 11.

The two companies each hold 50% stakes in Block 6 with Eni the operator, while both hold 50% of Block 11 with TOT the operator.