Norsk Hydro to secure wind energy from new GE-Macquarie project

European aluminum producer Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY, OTCQX:NHYKF) says it will buy most of the electricity from an €800M wind farm in Sweden, in an example of the rising importance of industrial energy users in driving uptake of renewable power.

Norsk Hydro will buy a fixed volume of electricity for 19 years from the 650 MW Markbygden wind farm, which will increase Swedish wind power capacity by more than 12%.

Australian bank Macquarie, which is financing the project with GE, says the deal is the biggest of its kind with a corporate energy consumer for wind power.

Power purchase agreements by large companies are well established in the U.S., where tech firms including Apple and Google have been prominent in underwriting development of wind and solar projects, but the Norsk Hydro deal shows how the trend also is rising in Europe.