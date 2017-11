Intel CEO: Tech rally unrelated to Trump

The Trump administration has little to do with the impressive rally in technology stocks, according to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich.

"I don't believe people look at government or politics as to how they value us," he told the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, outlining that investors were more likely to focus on profit and revenue growth.

ETFs: XLK, VGT, SOXL, FDN, SMH, GGT, SOXX, TECL, USD, FTEC, VOX, IYW, TDIV, XSD, ROM, IYZ, PSI, RYT, SOXS, IGV, QTEC, IGM, TECS, PSCT, PBS, FCOM, FXL, XTL, XNTK, IGN, REW, PTF, SSG, XSW, PSJ, PXQ, LTL, JHMT, XITK, XWEB, XTH, FTXL, TECZ, TCHF, FNG, XK