Trade in focus as Trump lands in China

President Trump has landed in Beijing, the third leg of his five-nation Asia tour after stops in Tokyo and Seoul.

Major issues that will likely be discussed include North Korea and China's massive trade surplus with the U.S., which reached $26.62B in October.

Trump is also targeting big business during the visit. About $9 of corporate deals were announced today involving companies like GE, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), and more are set to be announced tomorrow.

