IMF: Japan still needs stimulus

The IMF is urging Japan to maintain its massive monetary stimulus in support of struggling consumer prices amid criticism that it's distorting markets and local stocks.

With inflation distant from its ambitious 2% target, the BOJ has said it is nowhere near dialing back its huge asset purchases even as its U.S. and European counterparts eye an exit from crisis-era policies.

