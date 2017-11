Premarket analyst action - healthcare

PSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (331% upside) price target by Laidlaw citing bullish prospects for lead candidate Durasert.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Buy rating with a $26 (82% upside) by SunTrust.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (113% upside) by H.C. Wainwright citing the Street's underappreciation for Omidria.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) initiated with Buy rating and $50 (54% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (27% upside) by H.C. Wainwright.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) upgraded to Buy by Stifel.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) price target raised to $65 from $55 by Mizuho citing improved fundamentals and accelerating home health volume going into Q4.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) price target raised to $83 from $77 by Mizuho based on the Kite Pharma buy and Yescarta approval.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) price target raised to $125 (23% upside) from $108 by Needham after Q3 beat.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Wells Fargo.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) price target lowered to $195 from $210 by RBC Capital Markets citing Q3 revenue miss.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) target price lowered to $7 (373% upside) from $9 by Needham.

Source: Bloomberg