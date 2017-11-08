Vereit tops estimates, boosts full-year outlook

Q3 AFFO of $190.9M or $0.19 per share down from $198.1M and $0.20 a year ago. Dividend is $0.1375.

$248.9M of acquisitions (11 properties) and $65.4M of sales (25 properties). Dispositions included $17.3M of Red Lobsters.

Net debt of $5.9B is 38.4% of gross real estate investments. Net debt to normalized EBITDA of 5.5x, up from 5.4x.

Cole Capital raised $66.4M of new equity capital during quarter ($102.8M when adding in DRIPs).

Full-year AFFO per share guidance lifted to $0.73-$0.74 from $0.71-$0.73.

Portfolio of 4,093 properties with occupancy of 99%. Same-store rents up 0.1% Y/Y during Q3.

Conference call at 11 ET

VER flat premarket