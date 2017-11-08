Novartis' Kisqali successful in late-stage study in younger women with advanced breast cancer

A Phase 3 clinical trial, MONALEESA-7, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) KISQALI (ribociclib) in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

The results will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December.

Ribociclib inhibits a class of enzymes called cyclin dependent kinases (CDKs). It slows the progression of cancer by binding to two specific kinases: CDK4 and CDK6. When over-activated, they enable cancer cells to grow and proliferate too quickly.

