AutoNation prices senior note issue

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) prices a $450M senior note issue due in 2024 at 3.500% and $300M senior note issue due in 2027 at 3.800%.

The 2024 notes will be issued at 99.876% of principal to rep a yield of 3.520%, and the 2027 notes will be issued at 99.925% of principal to rep a yield of 3.809%.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the notes to reduce its borrowings through its commercial paper program and/or revolving credit facility.

The offering is expected to close on November 10.

Source: Press Release