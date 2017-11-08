MBIA rapidly running out of stock; shares up 7% premarket

Given the hurricane destruction in Puerto Rico and the company's $3.5B in insured exposure to the island, there had been some question about whether MBIA (NYSE:MBI) would use even any of its $250M buyback authority in Q3. There was also the thought that the NYDFS might seek to halt repurchases in wake of the storm, writes a bullish Mark Palmer from BTIG.

Turns out, the company used up the entire authorization between Aug. 3 and early November, hoovering up more than 27% of the float. And the board has authorized another $250M in buybacks. This new $250M would be enough to repurchase 40% of the remaining float.

Palmer reiterates his Buy rating and $14 price target - more than 100% upside from yesterday's close.

Shares +6.8% premarket to $7.40.

Previously: MBIA misses by $1.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)