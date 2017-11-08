Wix reports mixed Q3, increased FY17 guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares are down 0.43% premarket after mixed Q3 results included upside full-year guidance.

Q4 guidance has revenue from $116M to $117M, a 38% to 39% growth on the year, compared to the $117.36M consensus.

Increased FY17 guidance has revenue from $423M to $424M, up from $421M to $424M, compared to the $422.96M consensus.

Key metrics: Net premium subscriptions, 3.1M (+33%); registered users, 5.2M (+23%).

Financials: FCF, $18.9M (+101%); cash from operating activities, $22.06M (+111%); Non-GAAP gross margin, 84% (+2%); total operating expenses, $73.6M; cash and equivalents, $57.9M.

Press release

Previously: Wix.com misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)