ArQule secures $9.5M private capital raise

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) closes the private placement of ~8,370 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred stock and warrants covering 2,260 of Series A Preferred at $1,135 per share and warrant.

Each Series A share will automatically convert into 1,000 common shares when the company adopts an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation.

Each warrant is exercisable at $1,750 per Series A Preferred share ($1.75 per common share after conversion).

Net proceeds of ~$9.3M will fund clinical trials and general corporate purposes.