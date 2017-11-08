More on Rockwell Automation's Q4

Adjusted income of $219.9M, or $1.69 per share vs. $197.7M, or $1.52 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Segment sales: Architecture & Software +8%; Control Products & Solutions +8.7%.

"In the quarter, we divested a small business and also initiated restructuring plans. These actions accelerate our ongoing efforts to sharpen our focus on The Connected Enterprise strategy," said CEO Blake Moret.

Outlook for fiscal 2018: Adjusted EPS to $7.20-$7.50, on sales growth of 5% to 8% vs. the prior year.

FQ4 results