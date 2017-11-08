Insulet prices upsized convertible debt offering

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) prices its private placement of $350M (from $300M) aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024. The notes will bear annual interest of 1.375%. Initial buyers will have the option to purchase up to an additional $52.5M of the notes.

The conversion rate will initially be 10.7315 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes (~$93.18/common share).

Net proceeds should be ~$340.2M ($391.4M if initial buyers fully exercise their option).

$99M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase ~$63.4M of its outstanding 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2019. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.