USA Technologies up after mixed Q1 results, upside FY guidance

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) shares are up 2.95% premarket after Q1 results met EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The company updates its FY18 outlook due to the newly announced Cantaloupe Systems acquisition. FY18 revenue now expected from $127M to $142M compared to the $123.8M consensus.

Key metrics: New connections (gross), 28M (+6M Y/Y); new connections (net), 26M; total number of transactions, 121.1M; transaction volume, $239.2M.

Financials: License and transaction fee revenue, $19.9M (+22%); Equipment revenue, $5.7M (+8%); adjusted EBITDA, $2.3M (+244%); cash and equivalents, $51.9M; operating expenses, $7.75M (+8.9%).

