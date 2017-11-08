ConocoPhillips targets ‍$5.5B in annual capex to 2020, $15B debt reduction

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) outlines a three-year operating plan to include spending an average of $5.5B/year on capital projects as long as oil prices stay above $50/bbl.

The plan targets greater than 20% cash return on capital employed by 2020; debt reduction to $15B in 2019; and 5% underlying production compound annual growth rate and 5%-plus cash margin CAGR, resulting in more than a 10% cash flow CAGR.

COP also expects to pay out at least 30% of cash provided by operating activities to shareholders annually, including dividends and share buybacks, and to extend the $1.5B/year of share buybacks for an additional year through 2020, resulting in $7.5B in total 2017-20 share buybacks.