Izea up 43% after earnings; sell-side boosts targets

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $221K vs. a loss of $886K a year ago, with revenue of $8.2M up 9%.

Full-year revenue is seen at $29M-$30M vs. $27.3M in 2016. Gross margin guidance boosted 200 basis points to 50%-51%. Adjusted EBITDA outlook boosted by $1M to negative $3M-$3.25M.

Noting the company added a number of advertisers, including Google and Amazon, Ladenburg boosts its price target to $10, suggesting more than 200% upside from yesterday's close. Craig Hallum upgrades to Buy with $7 price target.

IZEA +43.7% premarket to $4.70.

Previously: IZEA beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)