Wendy's falls after results disappoint

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) reports North America same-restaurant sales increased 2% in Q3 to fall a bit short of the 2.4% pace expected by analysts. Hurricanes in the U.S. impacted North America same-restaurant sales by about 30 to 40 bps.

Global systemwide sales were up 3.4% during the quarter, driven higher by a 13.4% increase in international sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 400 bps to 31.5% of sales as the company's system optimization initiative paid off.

Looking ahead, Wendy's sees same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0% to 2.5% for the North America system and full year EPS of $0.43 to $0.45 vs. $0.46 consensus.

Shares of Wendy's are down 5.02% in premarket trading.

