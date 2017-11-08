Five Prime's cabira + Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows durable clinical benefit in 16% of pancreatic cancer patients in early-stage study; shares ahead 13% premarket

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is up 13% premarket on light volume as it tries to claw back from yesterday's 41% selloff over investors' concerns about Phase 1a/1b data on the combination of cabiralizumab and Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with pancreatic cancer.

In a slide presentation ahead of this morning's conference call at 8:00 am ET, the data showed a durable clinical benefit in 16% (n=5/31) of pancreatic cancer patients including three confirmed responses in heavily pretreated patients with microsatellite-instability (the cancer cells are mutating at a high rate). This is a favorable response in this population.

On the safety front, 90% (n=184/205) of patients across multiple studies who received the combination experienced a treatment-related adverse event, including 49% (n=100/205) with Grade 3 (serious) or Grade 4 (life-threatening) AEs. The discontinuation rate was 7% (n=15/205). There were three treatment-related deaths (slide 11).

30 additional patients will be enrolled in the study.