U.S. Energy granted continued listing by Nasdaq

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) +3.2% premarket after Nasdaq said it would allow continued listing of its shares, as the bid price had closed above $1 for the prior 10 consecutive trading days.

USEG now must sustain a closing bid price of $1/share or more for a minimum of 20 prior consecutive trading days as of Nov. 15; otherwise, the company would need to submit by Jan. 15 an updated commitment and timeline for implementing a reverse stock split to ensure Nasdaq compliance.

USEG is calling for a special shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to approve a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, to be implemented if necessary.