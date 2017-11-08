MGM Resorts slips after earnings

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) trades lower after Q3 results fall short of expectations.

Revenue was up 18% at MGM's domestic resort and EBITDA was up 25% Y/Y. RevPAR at MGM's Las Vegas resorts was up 4.2%. Table games win percentage at LV resorts was up 180 bps to 26.8%, while slot hold was flat at 8.7%.

MGM China delivered revenue of $471M and EBITDA of $118M (-21% Y/Y) during the quarter for the company.

MGM's cash balance at the end of the quarter was $2.0B and it had $13.6B in principal amount of indebtedness outstanding.

MGM -3.05% premarket to $30.50.

Previously: MGM Resorts misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)