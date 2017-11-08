Regeneron Q3 revenues up 23%; non-GAAP EPS up 28%; shares up 4% premarket

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Q3 results: Total Revenues: $1,500.7M (+23.0%); Net product sales: $957.4M (+11.7%); Sanofi collaboration: $245.2M (+69.8%); Bayer collaboration: $236.6M (+23.7%); Other revenue: $61.5M (+127.8%).

EYLEA U.S. sales: $953M (+12%). Ex-U.S. by Bayer: $564M (+19.7%).

Operating Income: $559.9M (+54.3%); Net Income: $388.3M (+46.6%); EPS: $3.32 (+46.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.99 (+27.5%); Quick Assets: $2,706.2M (+42.2%).

2017 Guidance: EYLEA U.S. sales growth: ~10% over 2016; Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization expenses: $350M - 375M from $370M - 400M; CAPEX: $265M - 285M from $250M - 285M.