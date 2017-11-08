DXC Technology +7% after Q4 beat, raised FY guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares are up 7.37% premarket after Q4 results beat revenue estimates, meet on EPS, and increase full-year guidance.

FY18 guidance: revenue, $24B to $24.5B (consensus: $24.19B); EPS, $7.25 to $7.75 (consensus: $6.83; up from $6.50 to $7.00).

Revenue breakdown (Y/Y in constant currency; profit margin): Global Business Services, $2.311B (-4.3%; 16.4%); Global Infrastructure Services, $3.142B (-4.8%; 14.9%); United States Public Sector, $710M (+5.5%; 15.4%).

Key metrics: Adjusted EBIT, $876M; EBIT margin, 14.2%; cash from operating activities, $1B; adjusted FCF, $589M; cash and equivalents, $2.67B.

