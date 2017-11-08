Green Dot on watch after strong earnings, BTIG upgrade

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is on watch after cruising past estimates with its Q3 report.

Operating revenue jumped 30% to $202M during the quarter. The company now expects full year operating revenue of $878M to $882M vs. $855M to $865M prior view.

The payments stock also caught an upgrade from BTIG to Buy from Hold. Analyst Mark Palmer assigns Green Dot a price target of $65 to rep 13X the 2019 EBITDA forecast. "The resumption of year-over-year organic active prepaid debit card growth ahead of management's timing expectations combined with the contributions of its new products and Banking as a Service (BaaS) Platform have put the company on a growth trajectory that would justify multiple expansion," he writes.

