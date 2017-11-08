Plug Power -6% updating FY outlook

Net loss of $9.9M, or -$0.04 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $15.4M, or -$0.09 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $22.9M, compared to a usage of $13.9M in Q3 of 2016.

Record shipments: Deployed nine GenKey sites, comprising 2,753 GenDrive units,a unit increase of over 200% from the company's previous quarterly record.

Secured three new blue-chip clients: Two in the U.S. and one in Europe.

"We now forecast that the full year adjusted gross margin will be positive, but will be approximately 5% to 6%, falling below our previous guidance of 8% to 12%... The shipment dates of a number of customer orders have been pulled into first quarter 2018. As a result, free cash flow use for the year will also be impacted, with our new forecast between $40M-$45M, although final numbers will be dependent on timing of cash conversion for Q4 deployments."

PLUG -6% premarket

Q3 results