Vitamin Shoppe down post Q3 results

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales down 6.6% in Q3.

Retail store comparable sales declined 7%.

VS.com comparable sales slipped 5%.

Segment sales: Retail: $282.41M (-6.2%); Manufacturing: $20.87M (-14.3%).

Gross margin rate fell 190 bps to 30.5% primarily due to deleverage in occupancy and supply chain from lower sales as well as additional investments in pricing and promotions.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +450 bps to 30%.

Adjusted operating margin rate decreased 640 bps to 0.5%.

Store count +10 Y/Y to 784.

FY2017 Guidance: Total comp sales: -7%; Adjusted gross margin rate: 30.6% to 30.9%; Adjusted SG&A expense: $337M to $339M; New stores:15; Adjusted EPS: $1.50 to $1.75; Capex: ~$50M.