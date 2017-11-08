Post-earnings spike for The Container Store

Shares of The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) pop after the retailer tops FQ2 estimates.

Comparable store sales were up 1.9% during a quarter which included a negative impact from U.S. hurricanes. Gross margin improved 20 bps to 57.9% of sales.

In a surprise, Container Store raised guidance for the full fiscal year. The company now expects revenue of $845M to $865M vs. $852M consensus and EPS of $0.27 to $0.40 vs. $0.32 consensus.