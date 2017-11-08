Encana -2% as earnings, revenue and production all fall

Encana (NYSE:ECA) -1.9% premarket after Q3 earnings of US$0.30/share slide more than 7% from the prior-year quarter, as natural gas production sank 29% Y/Y.

ECA says Q3 production fell from 338K boe/day in the year-ago quarter to 284K boe/day, including liquids production of 127.5K bbl/day which contributed 45% of total production vs. 35% in Q3 2016.

However, ECA's October production was more than 325K boe/day, up 14% Y/Y, with core asset production rising 22% to more than 302K boe/day; ECA expects its core assets will deliver ~30% production growth Y/Y in Q4.

Q3 revenue of $861M fell 12% from $979M a year ago, and operating earnings of $24M fell 25% from $32M in the same period last year.