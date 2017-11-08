Sears Holdings updates on pension plan, Q3 results

Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) says it entered into an agreement with the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation to release approximately 140 Sears properties from ring-fence arrangement in exchange for $407M of contributions to its pension plans.

The company says the new agreement provides it with extra financial flexibility through the ability to monetize properties.

In an update on Q3 results, Sears says it expects to report an EBITDA loss of $250M to $300M and sees a Q3 loss attributable to holders of about $525M to $595M.

SHLD -1.00% premarket to $4.95.

