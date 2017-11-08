LendingClub down 21%; sell-side weighs in

We'll hear first from a bull, and BTIG's Mark Palmer acknowledges significantly softer-than-hoped guidance for Q4 revenue and EBITDA. Management, however, made clear on the conference call that the anticipated slowdown was not due to business challenges or the macro environment, but instead the decision to accelerate implementation of the company's fifth-generation credit model in September. He reiterates his Buy rating and $9 price target.

"Credit and competitive concerns re-emerge," says a bearish Michael Tarkan from Compass Point. By cutting out lower-tier borrowers, LendingClub (NYSE:LC), he says, now must compete with a huge basket of traditional lenders who have recently gotten into fintech. He cuts his PT to $4 from $5.

Henry Coffey at Wedbush is Neutral on the name, but says tightening underwriting standards could cap the company's addressable market by 3%-6%. He trims his PT to $5 from $5.50.

Source: Bloomberg