Airbus knew of A400M software vulnerability

Spanish investigators have found that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) was warned in late 2014 of a software vulnerability in the A400M military plane that was similar to a weakness that contributed to a fatal crash seven months later.

Data needed to run the engines had been accidentally erased when Airbus workers installed software on the ground, and pilots had no warning there was a problem until the engines failed, according to Reuters.

The plane crashed near Seville during a test flight in May 2015, killing four of the six crew.