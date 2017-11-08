Glencore extends lockout at Australia coal mine

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it is extending its lockout of 190 workers at the Oaky North coal mine in eastern Australia for another two weeks after the failure of the latest attempt to end a long-running labor dispute.

The company says the mine is largely being operated by non-union staff and contractors during the lockout, which started in June, with no impact on production.

The union says Glencore's latest move banning union workers from the mine would take the lockout to 132 days in the dispute over wages, benefits, working conditions and hiring practices.