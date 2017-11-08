FDA OKs accelerated approval pathway for Second Sight's Orion; shares ahead 7% premarket

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) is up 7% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Expedited Access Pathway status for the Orion Visual Prosthesis System.

The designation provides for Priority Review of the marketing application, the involvement of more senior FDA personnel, more intensive guidance from the agency on development and the allowance of a smaller dataset supporting safety and efficacy claims (post-marketing studies required).

Orion is designed to stimulate the brain's visual cortex in order to produce the perception of patterns of light in completely blind people. Like the Argus II, images captured by a small camera mounted on the person's glasses are wirelessly transmitted to an array of electrodes (in this case on the visual cortex instead of the retina) which produces the perception of patterns of light.