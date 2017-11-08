Benchmark raises Sina price target

The Benchmark Company raises its Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) price target from $142 to $157.

Firm cites robust Q3 report built on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) strength with steady user additions and monetization acceleration.

Ad business could become pressured as competition increases, but Benchmark thinks SIna could stay ahead due to user consistency, engagement, and monetization potential.

Sina shares are up 0.49% premarket.

Weibo shares are up 0.73% .

Previously: Sina reports Q3 beats, 56% ad revenue growth (Nov. 7)

Previously: Weibo beats Q3 estimates, issues positive guidance (Nov. 7)