Goldman adds leadership team to struggling FICC unit

Jim Esposito and Justin Gmelich have been named to newly created roles as co-chief operating officers of FICC, reports Bloomberg, citing a company memo.

The move is of particular note as Goldman (NYSE:GS) for years had no executives with the mandate of overseeing the entire FICC business. Instead there were sales chiefs and individual trading heads.

This new setup mirrors that of the equity business, which also has co-COOs.

The bank is looking for at least some turnaround for a unit which brought in nearly $22B in 2009, but less than $3B in the first half of 2017.