OncoSec's ImmunoPulse shows durable treatment effect in mid-stage melanoma study; shares ahead 81% premarket

Nano cap OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) rockets 81% premarket on robust volume in response to positive long-term results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the combination of ImmunoPulse IL-12 and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in melanoma patients resistant to anti-PD-1 therapy. The data will be presented on November 10 at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

At month 15, the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) was 57% with 100% (n=11/11) duration of response. Median PFS has not been reached.

ImmunoPulse IL-12 delivers a pulsed electric field to cells via a hand-held applicator which temporarily increases the porosity of the cell membranes (electroporation). DNA IL-12 is then delivered to the electroporated cells which triggers each cell to produce and secrete IL-12 protein which then identifies and eliminates cancer cells as part of a natural immune response.

Previously: OncoSec's ImmunoPulse IL-12 shows treatment benefit in mid-stage melanoma studies; shares ahead 12% premarket (Oct. 19)