Time Warner -2.5% as AT&T deal timing 'now uncertain'

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is 2.5% lower premarket now with word that AT&T (NYSE:T) is saying the timing of its $85B buyout is "now uncertain."

AT&T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens made that characterization at an investor conference this morning; the company has been saying that it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

“I can’t comment on those discussions, but with those discussions, I can now say that the timing of the closing of the deal is now uncertain,” he said.

Time Warner's now trading at a wide discount to the implied offer price as concerns grow about approval of the deal. The Justice Dept. said it was conducting antitrust suit preparations on a parallel track to deal approval, in case it decides to pursue blocking the deal.