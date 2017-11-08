Oasis Petroleum +4% on Q3 beats for earnings, revenues

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) +3.7% premarket after posting strong beats for Q3 earnings and revenues which surged 72% Y/Y, as production and oil differentials improved.

Q3 production of 66.1K boe/day rose 7% Q/Q, primarily driven by completion activity, and jumped 36% Y/Y; OAS says October output topped 69K boe/day and expects to produce 69K-72K boe/day in Q4, with an exit rate of 72K boe/day, which would represent 16% growth above the 2016 exit rate.

OAS says it completed and placed on production 24 gross operated wells in the Williston Basin during Q3, and oil and gas production from its Wild Basin wells continues to exceed expectations.

OAS also expects FY 2017 adjusted capex to total $620M, in line with prior guidance.