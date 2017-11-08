Ford signs China EV partnership deal with Zotye

Ford (F -0.2%) signs a joint venture agreement with Zotye to establish a new 50-50 JV to meet growing EV demand in China.
The company says the new JV will leverage a combined investment of $756M.
"We are delighted to have signed this joint venture agreement with Zotye to form our third joint venture automotive company in China. Subject to regulatory approval, Zotye Ford will introduce a new brand family of small all-electric vehicles," says Ford Asia Pacific VP Peter Fleet.
Ford press release (.pdf)
