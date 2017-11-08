Report: Rio Tinto considering $5B stake in lithium producer SQM

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4% ) is close to buying a 32% stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +0.2% ), one of the world’s largest producers of lithium, from Potash Corp. (POT -1.8% ), the Australian Financial Review reports, citing Chilean publication El Mostrador.

Rio's main exposure to lithium is through its 100%-owned lithium and borates mineral project in Serbia, which is still in the early stages of development, but SQM produced r~44M metric tons of lithium carbonate last year and is developing projects in Chile and Australia.

China's Sinochem also has been reported as being interested in buying a stake in SQM in recent weeks.