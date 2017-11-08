Bloomberg: Apple planning AR headset for 2020

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to have an augmented reality headset ready in 2019 and shipping as early as the following year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple’s untethered headset would have a newly designed chip and operating system, according to Bloomberg’s sources, though those details could change.

The in-house chip would have a similar design to what’s currently in the Apple Watch, which allows for more components in a smaller area. The OS would borrow from iOS.

The company could release a new version of its ARKit software tools next year to give developers time to create content for the headset.

Previously: Apple considers creative office in Culver City; Tim Cook says no AR glasses for now (Oct. 11)